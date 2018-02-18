Poll shows 40% approve unrestricted access to abortion in first 12 weeks

An opinion poll shows 40% approval for a law allowing for access to abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The Sunday Independent Kantar Millward Brown survey also indicates 19% have yet to make up their mind on the proposal.

A referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment takes place later this year, with the Government looking to implement the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee on abortion.

Philip Ryan, the Political Correspondent with the Sunday Independent said: "The poll has shown that about 40% feel that the proposal by the Oireachtas Committee for 12 weeks unrestricted abortion is about right.

"Another 8% say that 12 weeks doesn't go far enough, but then a third of voters, exactly 33%, say 12 weeks is a step too far."