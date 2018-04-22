Poll show slight fall in support for repealing 8th Amendment

A new opinion poll out today shows support for repealing the 8th amendment has fallen slightly in the past month.

The latest poll appears in today's Sunday Times.

The third Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll reflects a drop of two points to 47% for those who support repeal - with the No Vote up two points to 29% - and combined undecided voters on 24%.

The Poll was conducted from April 5-17 in face-to-face interviews with 928 voters.

Sunday Times political editor Stephen O'Brien said that when you strip out the undecided voters that gives a lead for the yes of 62% to 38%.

He added that the fact that there has been little chipping away at the Yes lead is a worrying sign for the No side at this stage in the campaign, but there are still five weeks to go.

- Digital desk