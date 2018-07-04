Politicians urged to take part in consent seminar at Leinster House

TDs and Senators are being invited to take part in a seminar on Sexual Consent this morning at Leinster House.

The information session is being led by facilitator Elaine Brynes, who delivers training in schools and workplaces.

The seminar is organised by Solidarity, which has tabled legislation on reforming sex education for young people.

Party spokesperson Paul Murphy says consent is an issue for everybody, including politicians.

"I would suspect that there are gaps in knowledge about consent that exist in society that would be reflected in TDs and Senators and will back up the point about the need for radical change in how sex education is delivered," he said.

Paul Murphy

Digital Desk