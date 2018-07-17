Policing Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs cost Aiken €90,000

By Ann Murphy

THE promoters behind the three Ed Sheeran concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh have been charged €90,000 by the State for policing during the events.

The figure is almost double the sum given by the same promoters, Aiken Promotions, for policing the Live at the Marquee series last year and 2016.

Ed Sheeran played three gigs in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The figure was released to the Evening Echo through the Freedom of Information Act.

The concerts were a huge draw to Cork city, with up to 130,000 flocking to the venue to see Sheeran perform.

Just over €28,000 was paid by Aiken for policing the 2016 Live at the Marquee concerts, and €27,185 for 2017.

A garda spokesman said: “Under Section 30 of An Garda Síochána Act 2005, An Garda Síochána may provide and charge for police services for events on private property or in areas open to the public if (a) it is in the public interest and consistent with the functions of An Garda Síochána to provide the services, and (b) the Commissioner is satisfied that the person has paid or will pay to the Commissioner the charges for the services.”

Events include football matches, agricultural shows, concerts and race meetings. Off-duty gardaí carry out the duties in the location where the event is taking place and payment is made to the State for this service.

Their on-duty colleagues are responsible for policing outside the event, for duties including traffic control and beat patrol.

- Evening Echo