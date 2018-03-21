Policing authority defends its handling of the review of garda homicide figures

The Policing Authority says it is still not satisfied with Garda homicide figures.

The Authority came in for some criticism two weeks ago from two women working in the Garda statistics body.

Chair of the Policing Authority, Josephine Feehily

Appearing before the Justice Committee this morning, Chair of the Authority Josephine Feehily said concerns the women raised were known to them, and they did not ignore their contacts.

"The analysts were advised by Authority staff that we had their letter of 11th of May," said Ms Feehily.

"They were given an assurance that the Authority was live to all of their concerns and those concerns would be followed up and they were followed up."

Ms Feehily will also argue that following her body’s intervention, 12 out of 41 cases highlighted have been upgraded to homicide by gardaí.

In addition, she will tell the Oireachtas justice committee that a further 16 cases “had some change made to their classification, meaning that only 13 are unchanged”.

In powerful evidence two weeks ago, Ms West and Ms Galligan said they made repeated attempts to reach out to the Policing Authority over the pressure they came under to sign off on a report they knew to be deficient but were never spoken to.

While Ms Feehily will say the evidence given by the two women about their maltreatment “sounded deplorable and very concerning”, she is robustly defending the Policing Authority’s handling of the affair.

