Police thank those who helped stop attempted hijacking in Derry
11/03/2018 - 16:03:00Back to Ireland Home
Police have thanked members of the public who helped stop an attempted hijacking in Derry.
The incident happened in the Carlisle Road area of the city on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Shortly before 11.45am it was reported that a man wearing a green top and grey bottoms approached a silver Toyota Avensis which was in traffic and damaged the wipers and bonnet before entering the vehicle and trying to make off in it.
"Fortunately, members of the public intervened."
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.
The PSNI spokesman added: "Police would wish to thank those members of the public who assisted with this and appeal for anyone who may have witnessed it to contact us."
- PA