Police say security alert over after suspicious object caused houses to be evacuated

A security alert in the North is over.

A suspicious object was found in the Stanhope area of north Belfast at around 12.50 this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene and a number residents were evacuated from their homes while the object was examined.

It's since been declared a viable pipe bomb-type device and has been taken away for further forensic examination.

All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.

