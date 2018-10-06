Police say security alert over after suspicious object caused houses to be evacuated
A security alert in the North is over.
A suspicious object was found in the Stanhope area of north Belfast at around 12.50 this afternoon.
Police were called to the scene and a number residents were evacuated from their homes while the object was examined.
It's since been declared a viable pipe bomb-type device and has been taken away for further forensic examination.
All residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.
Digital Desk
