Police launch investigation into historical abuse by Fr Malachy Finnegan

Police in the North have launched an investigation into the abuse carried out by Fr Malachy Finnegan.

The priest - who died in 2002 - was accused of abusing boys at St Colman's College in Newry over two decades.

The special PSNI team has been set up to find out if anyone else apart from Fr Finnegan was involved in abusing children at St Colman's between 1967 and 1987.

Following on from that, it will investigate if any children are currently at risk.

It will also look at the way the authorities acted in response to original allegations against Fr Finnegan - to try and establish who knew what and when.

Earlier this month, the Bishop of Dromore John McAreavey resigned when it emerged he celebrated Mass with Fr Finnegan - despite knowing he was a paedophile.

