Police launch hunt for pregnant Irish teen missing in Sydney

Police in Australia have launched a hunt for an Irish teenager who has gone missing while heavily pregnant.

18-year-old Katie Cash was last seen leaving a hospital in Sydney over two weeks ago.

Police in New South Wales describe Katie Cash as a young Irish National, of thin build, with short dark hair, green-hazel eyes, and a scar on the right side of her forehead.

They say she may also be using another name.

She was last seen leaving a hospital on Barker Street, Randwick, in east Sydney just before 3pm on Friday 13 of this month - wearing a grey top, and grey and white floral trousers.

She was barefoot - and 38 weeks pregnant at the time - and officers say they hold grave concerns for her welfare.

The search for Ms Cash continues this weekend and details and a description have been posted on the country's Crimestoppers website, with appeals for anyone with information to get in touch.

Digital Desk