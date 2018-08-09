Police investigation underway following abduction of 14-year-old boy near Belfast

Police in the North are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was abducted and assaulted by a gang of men near Belfast.

The boy was bundled into the back of a black car by three men in Newtownabbey on Saturday evening.

Police say he was "left badly shaken after the incident" and "suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body."

In a statement, the PSNI said it as a "very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends" and called for any witnesses to come forward.

Digital Desk