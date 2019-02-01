Police investigating theft of two ATMs in Antrim
01/02/2019 - 14:33:00
Police in the North are investigating the theft of two ATM machines in County Antrim.
It happened at a shop in a retail park at the Ballymena Road, Antrim Town in the early hours of this morning.
Two cash boxes were taken during the incident.
Detectives believe a white Mitsubishi L200, stolen in Ballyclare last night, was involved.
The structure holding the ATMs was damaged.
