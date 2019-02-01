Police investigating theft of two ATMs in Antrim

Back to PSNI Ireland Home

Police in the North are investigating the theft of two ATM machines in County Antrim.

It happened at a shop in a retail park at the Ballymena Road, Antrim Town in the early hours of this morning.

Two cash boxes were taken during the incident.

Detectives believe a white Mitsubishi L200, stolen in Ballyclare last night, was involved.

The structure holding the ATMs was damaged.

KEYWORDS:

PSNICrimeTheft

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland