Police investigating aggravated burglary in Co Armagh

Investigations are underway into an aggravated burglary in Co Armagh.

It happened in the early hours of this morning at a house in Wakefield Terrace in Bessbrook.

Between 1.30am and 1.45am two masked men, one armed with a hammer and one with a chain forced their way into a house and assaulted three men.

The men sustained cuts and bruising as a result of the incident.

Police in the North are appealing for anyone with information on the burglary to contact them.