Police investigating aggravated burglary in Co Armagh

Back to Ireland Home

Investigations are underway into an aggravated burglary in Co Armagh.

It happened in the early hours of this morning at a house in Wakefield Terrace in Bessbrook.

Between 1.30am and 1.45am two masked men, one armed with a hammer and one with a chain forced their way into a house and assaulted three men.

The men sustained cuts and bruising as a result of the incident.

Police in the North are appealing for anyone with information on the burglary to contact them.
KEYWORDS: Armagh, Burglary, PSNI

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland