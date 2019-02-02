Police investigating after digger used to steal ATM in Co Down
02/02/2019 - 11:50:00Back to Northern Ireland Ireland Home
Police in Northern Ireland are investigating an ATM theft in Co Down.
Two men used a digger to remove the machine and the vehicle was then set on fire a short distance away.
The incident occurred at a petrol station on the Glenavy Road in Moira just after 3.05am this morning.
Detectives are looking into the possibility of a link between this incident and an ATM theft from the Ballymena Road, Antrim on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
Join the conversation - comment here