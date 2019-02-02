Police investigating after digger used to steal ATM in Co Down

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating an ATM theft in Co Down.

Two men used a digger to remove the machine and the vehicle was then set on fire a short distance away.

The incident occurred at a petrol station on the Glenavy Road in Moira just after 3.05am this morning.

Detectives are looking into the possibility of a link between this incident and an ATM theft from the Ballymena Road, Antrim on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

