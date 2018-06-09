Police investigate spate of burglaries in the North

Police are investigating a series of burglaries at shops and filling stations across the North.

Officers are looking at more than 15 incidents and believe the same gang may be responsible.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating incidents that appear to follow the same pattern.

Rural premises are being targeted, which are seeing criminals breaking in and disabling security systems before using machinery to cut or break open internal ATMs.

The incidents are not limited to a particular area and have occurred as far apart as Enniskillen and Larne.

In a statement, the Police say enquiries to date would suggest an organised criminal gang is responsible for many of the burglaries and they are encouraging retailers to take some steps to minimise risk.

