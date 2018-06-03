Police investigate Irish man's death in Majorca

An Irish man is reported to have died in Majorca.

Local reports say the 20-year-old arrived there yesterday and is believed to have fallen from an apartment block in Magaluf.

His body was found by one of the residents at around 11am this morning and police are investigating a report that he may have fallen around 20 metres.

He was found dead at the scene and a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

It is reported that he was not staying at the apartment block, Eden Roc, but was resident at a nearby hotel.