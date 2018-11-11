Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary
11/11/2018 - 16:44:00Back to PSNI Ireland Home
Police in the North are investigating a burglary in Bangor, County Down last night.
Two men entered the home of an elderly woman in the Church Avenue area at around 8pm last night.
One man stayed downstairs with the woman while the second man went upstairs.
Nothing was reported stolen, however, it is believed the victim was left traumatised by the experience.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here