Police in the North appeal for information following Belfast robbery

Police in the North are investigating following a robbery at a commercial premises in Belfast.

Shortly before 10am this morning police received a report that two men wearing Halloween masks, and armed with hammers, entered the building on the Shankill Road in Belfast and demanded cash.

They then fled the scene with a sum of cash.

No-one was injured and the PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Digital Desk

