Police in the North appeal for information following Belfast robbery
06/10/2018 - 14:48:00Back to PSNI Ireland Home
Police in the North are investigating following a robbery at a commercial premises in Belfast.
Shortly before 10am this morning police received a report that two men wearing Halloween masks, and armed with hammers, entered the building on the Shankill Road in Belfast and demanded cash.
They then fled the scene with a sum of cash.
No-one was injured and the PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here