Police deployed after attack in Derry housing estate

Police have been deployed to the Fountain estate in Derry this evening following an attack.

The PSNI say police resources are moving into the area to protect people and gather evidence.

Tonight's incident comes after 30 petrol bombs were thrown at Police last night, while bricks and bottles were thrown at property.

Police have vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

- Digital desk