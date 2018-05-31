Police confiscate abortion pills from women at Belfast protest

Police have confiscated abortion pills from women at a protest in Belfast.

The pills were delivered to campaigners by 'abortion robots' operated from within the Netherlands - where abortion is legal.

Under Northern Irish law, women face a potential life sentence for taking the pills.

A number of women took the pills before police intervened.

The women were questioned but have not been arrested.

- Digital Desk
