Police confiscate abortion pills from women at Belfast protest
31/05/2018 - 14:04:00Back to Ireland Home
Police have confiscated abortion pills from women at a protest in Belfast.
The pills were delivered to campaigners by 'abortion robots' operated from within the Netherlands - where abortion is legal.
Under Northern Irish law, women face a potential life sentence for taking the pills.
A number of women took the pills before police intervened.
The women were questioned but have not been arrested.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here