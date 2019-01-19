Police condemn ‘senseless and callous’ murder of father-of-two

The fatal shooting of a man at a house in Co Down has been described as a “senseless and callous murder”.

Wayne Boylan, 37, was killed on Friday evening when two masked men burst into his friend’s home on the Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint and opened fire.

A 21-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. Wayne Boylan, 37, was murdered in a shooting on Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, Co Down on Friday evening. (PSNI/PA)

She remains in a critical condition in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said there remains “no clear motive” for the attack on the father-of-two.

He revealed that Mr Boylan had been enjoying an evening with friends at the house when the killers burst in at around 7.30pm.

“The pair, who were masked, fired at Wayne with what police believe to be a shotgun, striking him in the head and fatally injuring him,” he said. Police remain at the scene of a shooting at a house at Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint, Co Down, where a man was killed and a woman critically injured on Friday night.

“He died at the scene.

“Pellets from the blasts also struck Wayne’s friend, a 21-year-old female in the face and neck.

“She has undergone emergency surgery in hospital and remains critically ill in intensive care.”

Mr Boyce said it was a “senseless and callous murder perpetrated on a completely unsuspecting man”.

“Wayne was a father and his two young children have been left without their father,” he said.

“He was a son, a brother and a friend.

“His murder has caused his family and friends immeasurable pain and their lives will be forever changed by his loss.”

The detective said at this time there is “no clear motive” for the attack, and appealed for information.

“I am appealing directly to those who may have information about his murder,” he said.

“Do you know the people involved? Please tell us what you know.

“Were you in the Lower Dromore Road area last night between 6pm and 8pm?

“Did you see the gunmen or any unusual vehicles in the area? Did you see any vehicles being driven erratically in the area of Lower Dromore Road or the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint yesterday evening around 7.30pm? Please tell us what you saw.

“We want to be able to give answers to a grieving family. To give them justice by putting his murderers behind bars.”

The Major Investigation Team can be contacted by calling 02844 611001. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously.

- Press Association