Police appealing for witnesses after armed robbery in Belfast

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in the west Belfast area.

It happened in the Springfield Road area of the city in the early hours of Sunday the 18th of February.

A man robbed a Swiss watch from a man in his 20s at knifepoint at around 3am.

Police carried out a search of the area - but nothing was found.

They're keen to speak to two men, both believed to be in their 20s who were in the area at the time, and may have information that could help with their investigation.

