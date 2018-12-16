Police appeal for witnesses after robbery in Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man armed with what is believed to be a machete or cleaver robbed a business in Belfast last night.

The man entered a shop on Oldpark Road and threatened two female staff.

He took the till from the shop and made off in the direction of Ardoyne Avenue with an accomplice who was waiting outside the shop.

The two staff members were uninjured but badly shaken.

The man is described as 5' 8'', wearing a dark puffa jacket, a hoodie with the hood up, a red scarf covering his face and orange, builder type gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Belfast.

