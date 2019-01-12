Police appeal for witnesses after aggravated robbery in Belfast

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in north Belfast last night.

The incident occurred in the Burneys Mews area of Newtownabbey at around 7.30pm.

Two males and a female forced their way into a flat and assaulted a male occupant with what was described as a flick stick.

The 25-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI are asking anyone with information to come forward.