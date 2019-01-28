PNA ambulance crews add two more strike days
28/01/2019 - 22:25:07Back to Ireland Home
Two further days of strike action are being planned by around 500 ambulance personnel.
Crews belonging to the Psychiatric Nurses Association will withdraw their labour, in a dispute over what they say is the HSE's refusal to recognise their representation by the union.
The strike dates have not yet been announced.
Department of Defence ambulances were put on standby during last week's industrial action by the same personnel.
Join the conversation - comment here