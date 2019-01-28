PNA ambulance crews add two more strike days

Back to Ireland Home

Two further days of strike action are being planned by around 500 ambulance personnel.

Crews belonging to the Psychiatric Nurses Association will withdraw their labour, in a dispute over what they say is the HSE's refusal to recognise their representation by the union.

The strike dates have not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Labour Court to hold 'informal' talks between nurses and HSE

Department of Defence ambulances were put on standby during last week's industrial action by the same personnel.

KEYWORDS:

Ambulancehealthindustrial action
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland