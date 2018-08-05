'Please just make it stop' - Simon Harris responds to Bishop's contraception comments

Health Minister Simon Harris says religion "will not determine health and social policy" in Ireland any more.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

Minister Harris was responding to remarks from the Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, about the church's teaching on contraception and same-sex marriage.

Responding on Twitter, Minister Harris said: "please just make it stop!

"Increasing access to & availability of contraception is and will remain public health policy.

Religion plays an important role for many on an individual basis - but it will not determine health and social policy in our country any more. Please get that.

- Digital Desk