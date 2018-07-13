Plea for leniency as sentencing deferred on hitmen arrested en route to planned murder

The barristers or two hitmen arrested on their way to murder a man in Dublin have pleaded for leniency ahead of their sentencing.

Stephen Dunne from Clondalkin in Dublin and Gary Gleeson from Ballyfermot in Dublin were contracted to carry out the hit on behalf of a criminal gang.

On the back of a tip-off that a man was going to be murdered last summer, gardaí began following the movements of Stephen Dunne and Gary Gleeson.

Their van was put under surveillance and a recording device was put inside.

Dunne and Gleeson did not know that their conversations were being recorded as they were on their way to carry out the hit on August 7 last.

Gleeson could be heard telling Dunne to aim for the head and a loaded gun was found inside the van when Gardaí intercepted it on the Naas Road.

Gleeson’s barrister today described his client as a "foot soldier" who became indebted to a gang following the loss of a shipment of drugs worth €80,000.

He said he was very remorseful and asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Dunne’s barrister said his client was easily taken advantage of and was put in harm’s way by people who considered him to be "utterly disposable".

Mr J Tony Hunt said their guilty pleas were significant mitigating factors before deferring sentencing until the end of the month.

Digital Desk