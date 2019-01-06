Plant machinery used in attempted robbery of ATM in Tyrone

Police in the North are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM in County Tyrone.

The incident happened at around 4 am this morning on Old Mountfield Road in Omagh.

Plant machinery, believed to have been stolen from a site a short distance away, was used in the attempted theft.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them.

KEYWORDS:

ATMTyrone
By Digital Desk staff

