Plant machinery used in attempted robbery of ATM in Tyrone
06/01/2019 - 13:05:00Back to Ireland Home
Police in the North are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM in County Tyrone.
The incident happened at around 4 am this morning on Old Mountfield Road in Omagh.
Plant machinery, believed to have been stolen from a site a short distance away, was used in the attempted theft.
The PSNI is appealing to anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them.
Join the conversation - comment here