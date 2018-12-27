Plans underway to set up electoral commission

Plans are underway to set up an electoral commission.

A public consultation on a Regulatory Impact Analysis to establish it, is being launched today.

The Junior Minister for Local Government and Electoral Reform John Paul Phelan's announced the plans.

He outlined: "We're launching a public consultation starting today and running to the 15 March next, asking the public for their views on an establishment of an electoral commission.

"It's been an issue that's arisen periodically over the last 15 to 20 years in Irish politics, particularly prominent in the last few years when we've had a lot of referendums."