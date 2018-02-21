Plans underway to ensure Ireland is better prepared for natural disasters

The European Commission is in talks with the Government here on providing facilities to address issues such as forest fires and hurricanes like 'Storm Ophelia'.

ESB Networks crew restoring power after Storm Ophelia

Grace Bolton is Head of Press with the EU Commission office Dublin.

She says the plan would see machinery and personnel made available from Brussels when such disasters occur.

"The idea is to have a pool of civil protection assets available at EU level for any member state that needs them," said Ms Bolton.

"So that would include medical teams, water pumps, special planes to fight forest fires.

"The proposed name of the emergency assets is RESCEU."

Digital Desk