Plans to turn former Magdalene Laundry site into a hotel facing opposition
Plans to turn a former Magdalene Laundry site on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin into a hotel are being met with opposition.
Dublin City Council might sell the site, which is the last laundry in the ownership of the State.
The two-acre site, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.
A public meeting will be held later today to discuss to discuss plans for the site, as well as how best to honour the women of the laundry by building a commemorative centre there.
Social Democrats City Councillor Gary Gannon says they need to create something with meaning to the women and he does not think that building a hotel at that location is a good idea.
"Late today we're holding a meeting because we think it's extraordinarily important that the last Magdalene Laundry that is in the protection of the State isn't sold off," he said.
