Plans to turn former Magdalene Laundry site into a hotel facing opposition

Plans to turn a former Magdalene Laundry site on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin into a hotel are being met with opposition.

The site on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin. Photo: Dublin City Council.

Dublin City Council might sell the site, which is the last laundry in the ownership of the State.

The two-acre site, known as the Convent Lands, was formerly owned by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity.

A public meeting will be held later today to discuss to discuss plans for the site, as well as how best to honour the women of the laundry by building a commemorative centre there.

Social Democrats City Councillor Gary Gannon says they need to create something with meaning to the women and he does not think that building a hotel at that location is a good idea.

"Late today we're holding a meeting because we think it's extraordinarily important that the last Magdalene Laundry that is in the protection of the State isn't sold off," he said.

"Beyond that, we think we can create something really special on that particular site in the heart of the North Inner City, we think we can create a proper commemorative centre."

- Digital Desk