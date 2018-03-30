Plans to redevelop Dublin's O'Connell street moving forward

Plans to redevelop a large section of Dublin's O'Connell Street are moving forward.

An architect has been chosen to work on the site of the old Carlton Cinema, which has links to the 1916 Rising.

It is understood the six-acre plot of land will be turned into a mixed development, with a hotel, apartments and retail units.

Graeme McQueen from Dublin Chamber of Commerce says it has been a long time coming.

He said: "I think it has been a big frustration to Dubliners to see the north end of O'Connell Street lying there, underused for such a long period of time.

"We can't wait to see what the architect comes up with for the area."

- Digital Desk