Plans to make electric bikes available to Irish commuters

A bike sharing company is planning to make electric bikes available to commuters.

Bleeper Bikes currently allows people in Dublin and Sligo to rent push-bikes using an app, without the need to return them to a docking station.

But following new investment, the firm is looking to put bikes powered by electricity on the streets.

Founder Hugh Cooney said people travelling to work do not want to arrive needing a shower.

He said: "People in suits don't want to be going too far on a push bike.

"The beauty of electric bikes is that although you're cycling and exerting some energy the vast majority of it is coming from the motor on the front wheel, so you'll cover longer distances with less effort."

Digital Desk