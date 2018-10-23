Plans to build Ireland's tallest tower rejected by Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council has rejected for a second time plans by developer Johnny Ronan to build the tallest tower in the country at Tara Street.

The new tower would accommodate almost 900 office workers, a 106-bedroom hotel and a restaurant on the top floor with an open terrace.

Richard Coleman, Townscape and Heritage Consultant with the Tara Street Tower project, said: "Indeed I am disappointed, we have worked very hard on this project.

"The Ronan group themselves have worked tirelessly to get a high quality building for this site.

"One that obviously functions well and is viable and is also beautiful and elegant and appropriate for the centre of Dublin."

Digital Desk