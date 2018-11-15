Plans for new pub in Rathkeale rejected

A company run by a Traveller couple has had its application for a pub licence in Rathkeale, Co Limerick rejected.

The Five Lamps Inn Public House Limited was looking to convert a premises on main street into a pub, and brought its application before Limerick Circuit Civil Court today.

The company, whose primary director is Pat Kealy, had previously secured planning permission to carry out refurbishment works.

Today, the County State Solicitor put it to the Presiding Judge that Mr Kealy was the "patriarch of a family involved in a long-running feud" in Rathkeale.

Mr Kealy denied being personally involved in feuding, however, he said a number of local families had "shaken hands" and the feud was over.

The judge said he felt granting the application would "upset" the fragility of the situation, which led the application being refused.

Digital Desk