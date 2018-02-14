Plans for a Galway ring road called 'male' and 'stale'

Plans for a Galway ring road have been called "male" and "stale".

An application for a new route to relieve traffic jams in the city is being lodged this month.

Critics say other innovative solutions - like a light rail system - are needed instead.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly says previous attempts at creating bypasses have failed.

She said: "I describe it as a male, stale way of thinking that further roads and cars is the only way forward."

