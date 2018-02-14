Plans for a Galway ring road called 'male' and 'stale'
Plans for a Galway ring road have been called "male" and "stale".
An application for a new route to relieve traffic jams in the city is being lodged this month.
Critics say other innovative solutions - like a light rail system - are needed instead.
Independent TD Catherine Connolly says previous attempts at creating bypasses have failed.
She said: "I describe it as a male, stale way of thinking that further roads and cars is the only way forward."
