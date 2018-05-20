Planning application submitted for new Dublin primary school
The first new primary school for Cherrywood on Dublin's southside is a step closer.
Hines has put in a planning application for the new school which will be located directly south-west of Tully Park.
It would take in up to 700 primary pupils, and would have 24 classrooms, a special needs unit and a school hall.
Once planning is granted, the development phase will be overseen by the Department of Education.
The announcement has been welcomed by the Minister for Education & Skills, Richard Bruton, T.D.
Digital Desk
