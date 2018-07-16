A new housing development planned for west Dublin could be in jeopardy.

The planned development for Clonburris has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

More than 8,400 new homes are set for the land at Clonburris to tackle the capital's housing crisis.

Plans for the new town just 10km from the city centre were approved last month by South Dublin County Council.

The Irish Times reports that the outgoing mayor of the council, Paul Gogarty, has appealed the plan to An Board Plenala.

The former Green Party TD claims the plan is weak and would result in an unsustainable housing sprawl in a part of the city that already suffers from traffic congestion.

Earlier this year, Mr Gogarty said that too many homes will have to be built before services can be put in place.

"Technically, you could build up to 2,000 houses before any major infrastructure, and already they’re saying the train station doesn’t have to be open until a thousand houses are built," he said.

"Right now, there’s a latent demand for Kishoge train station to be opened, even without any houses built."

More appeals are expected to be logged ahead of today's deadline.

- Digital Desk