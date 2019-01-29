Plain Language Bill to be brought forward by Aodhán O'Ríordáin

Back to Ireland Home

A Bill to remove complicated language from official government forms is being launched today.

The Labour Party aims to make public documents accessible to everyone.

The Plain Language Bill was brought forward by Senator Aodhán O'Ríordáin.

Mr O'Ríordáin believes the complex language used is unnecessary.

He said: "What we're trying to do is to ensure that people how are adult learners, who have had literacy difficulties in their past - we can learn from them and we can create a society which is conscious of people with literacy difficulties and challenges.

"And that those people who when they are trying to access public services are not at a disadvantage.

"I think an awful lot of the forms that are used, a lot of the publications, are unnecessarily difficult and unnecessarily complex."

KEYWORDS:

Aodhán O'RíordáinPlain Language Bill

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland