PJ Mansfield, charged with possession of 1,250 bullets, was gun club member, court hears

By Declan Brennan

The trial of a man charged with unlawful possession of over 1,200 bullets has heard he is an authorised member of a gun club.

Patrick James (PJ) Mansfield, (41), son of the late billionaire Jim Mansfield, denies possessing 1,252 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition without the relevant firearms licence at his former home in Coldwater Lakes, Saggart, Co Dublin on January 29, 2015.

Mr Mansfield's current address was given as Saggart House, Saggart.

PJ Mansfield arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today. Photo: Collins Courts.

The jury has already heard that during a search of the house, gardaí found a legally-held Walther .22 pistol with a bullet in the chamber behind a picture frame in the master bedroom.

A 12-gauge shotgun, also licensed, was recovered from a locked gun-safe in the wardrobe of a dressing room, along with a large quantity of ammunition in various locations.

On day two of the trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, the jury heard evidence relating to applications for the gun licenses.

One of the applications stated that Mr Mansfield was a person “of good character” and had a genuine reason for the application. The application also stated that he was a member of an authorised pistol club.

Detective Garda Ian Pemberton told the trial that after his arrest, Mr Mansfield told gardaí that he didn't know he had that much ammunition in the house at the time.

The trial heard that during an earlier audit inspection of firearm licensees gardaí checked out all the firearms licensed to Mr Mansfield but never asked for any ammunition to be produced.

Bernard Condon SC, defending, said that the ammunition was never thought of.

Det Gda Pemberton told the jury that the defendant co-operated with the investigation and has no previous convictions. The trial continues on Tuesday before Judge Cormac Quinn.