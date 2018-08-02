Pilot scheme allowing public to report anti-social behaviour via text launches in Tralee

A new pilot scheme that lets people text gardaí about anti-social behaviour starts today in Tralee.

'See Something, Say Something' has been developed by Kerry based tech company Zinmobi in partnership with Tralee Chamber Alliance and An Garda Síochána .

People will be able to text information about possible criminal behaviour for free and anonymously to the number 50555.

Managing Consultant of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, says if it proves successful the scheme could be rolled out nationwide

"So we partnered with a local technology company because there are quite a lot fo technology companies based in Tralee to develop this system," he said.

"Effectively Tralee will become a pilot location for (local company Zinmobi) and the intention then is that Zinmobi will be able to roll this out to other towns based on demand around the country," he said.

