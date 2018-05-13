Pilot and seven-year-old boy on board as light aircraft crashes in Co Offaly

A light aircraft has crashed near Edenderry in County Offaly.

There were two people on board, the pilot and a seven-year-old boy, with the plane came down near Clonbollogue.

Gardaí say the plane took off 2.25pm from Clonbullogue Airfield carrying 16 parachutists.

All 16 made their jump from the craft. Witnesses then saw the aircraft crash shortly afterwards.

Gardaí say the plane was later located about two kilometres from the airfield crashed in bog land close to the airfield where a rescue operation is underway.

There is no confirmation of any deaths at this point in time.

Celia Lynch is a member of the local flying community, who said says her husband and friends were flying light aircraft in the area at the time of the crash, but have since landed safely.

"Sitting in the garden having our lunch and we heard the plane going up - because we often hear the parachute plane going up - we always listen out for it because it has a distinctive noise," said Ms Lynch.

"And it went up in the air and then seemed to stop. And normally it does that because it lets the parachuters go.

"But it obviously stopped and didn't start again."

More to follow...