Pilot and boy (7) killed in Offaly plane crash named

A seven-year-old boy who died in a light aircraft crash in Offaly on Sunday has been named as Kacper Kacprzak.

Kacper, the son of a Polish national living in west Dublin, was a pupil at Sacred Heart of Jesus NS in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Kacper and Kris Kacprzak.

His father Kris was one of 16 parachutists who jumped from the plane earlier during a scheduled jump.

47-year-old pilot Niall Bowditch, from the UK, was also killed and has been named today.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money to support the families of Kacper and Mr Bowditch.

Fund organiser Allaiouti Hassan said: "We are heartbroken by the loss of two cherished members of our family at the Irish Parachute Club, little Kacper, son of our dear friend and fellow skydiver Kris, and Billy, a true gentlemen and a thoughtful and great pilot.

"This is a difficult time for us all. I know that our skydiving family and the wider community want to come together and do what we can to support the families affected by this tragic accident.

I myself have a son the same age as Kacper who loves planes. Having met Kacper at the club I know he was such a beautiful boy who would touch anyone's heart.

He appealed for donations for the families.

So far, the page has raised almost €20,000 in just 17 hours.

Neil Bowditch, alongside seven-year-old Kacper Kacprzak. Photo: GoFundMe.

Air accident officials were continuing their investigations last night at the scene.

The bodies were recovered from the wreckage on Sunday night and taken for post-mortem examinations at Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The aircraft had taken off from Clonbullogue airfield at around 2.25pm. The crash happened a few kilometres away near Edenderry.

Members of the gardai and an Air Accident Investigation Unit examine the wreckage of the aircraft which crashed in dense forest on the outskirts of Clonbuloge, Co. Offaly. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

- Digital Desk