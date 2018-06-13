Phone calls to O'Sullivan about personal security, not McCabe, Williams tells Disclosures

Paul Williams has told the Disclosures Tribunal that phone calls he had with Noirin O’Sullivan in February 2014 related to his personal security and not Maurice McCabe.

The Newstalk journalist went to interview Sgt McCabe’s accuser, Ms D, in early March 2014, to discuss issues she had with the investigation into her allegation against McCabe.

Paul Williams at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The DPP directed no prosecution and said even if what was alleged had occurred, it did not constitute abuse.

Mr Williams said he was very concerned for the safety of his family in February 2014, that there were a lot of security issues and he was concerned there were going to be further reductions to his security provided by the gardaí.

Mr Williams says two long calls he had with Noirin O’Sullivan at that time related to the security issue which he believed he got resolved and not Maurice McCabe.

In his second appearance before the Disclosures Tribunal, Mr Williams again confirmed he never received a negative briefing about Sgt McCabe from former Cmsrs O’Sullivan, Martin Callinan and Superintendent Dave Taylor.

The former Press Officer has claimed that he spoke to Mr. Williams before the journalist interviewed Ms D, who had accused Sgt McCabe of abuse 8 years previously and for which the DPP directed no prosecution.

Mr. Williams says he was never directed down to Cavan by Supt Taylor.

He says he got eviscerated on social media and by colleagues saying he was part of a smear campaign but that he was in Ms Ds’s house at her request without prior discussion with Supt Taylor.

