Phoenix founder John Mulcahy dies

John Mulcahy - one of Ireland's leading publishers - has died.

John Mulcahy

He passed away following a long illness at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Nuala and seven children - Nick, Michael, Stephen, Brigid, Jack, Hugh and Aengus. He was predeceased by daughter Natasha.

Mr Mulcahy founded the Phoenix magazine (he stepped away from it in 2007) and owned the quarterly Irish Arts Review, of which his last publication was this week.

He was born in Australia in 1932 but moved to Ireland as a child and has been involved in publishing here for the past 50 years.

He was also a board member of the National Gallery of Ireland and an accomplished author.