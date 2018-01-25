Pharmacists urging people to be more involved in their own healthcare

People are being encouraged to play a greater role in their own healthcare.

A new "self-care" initiative is being launched to try and make the system more efficient and effective.

Research from the Irish Pharmacy Union shows 92% of us like to be involved in decisions about our health and medication.

The group say people turning to pharmacists for medical advice could help to reduce waiting lists at GPs and hospitals.

Darragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union, said: "What we want to do as pharmacists is get the right medicine to the right person in their own community and in their own environment.

"We know that things can get very complicated in the healthcare system in Ireland, and we know that the best advice that people can get is when they get it early on, when they are looking after themselves and their families, even if it starts off with something small."

Mr Connolly says patients want to have more involvement in their treatment.

He said: "I think the days are long gone when patients just sat in a chair and were told what to do, and didn't have a huge involvement in theor own care.

"What we now know is that people want to be really involved, and to be really involved from an early stage, and that always gives the best outcomes when they are involved and it is a team approach."