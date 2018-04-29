Pharmacists to vote on whether to allow women access to contraception without prescription

Pharmacists will vote on a motion later today which would call on the Department of Health to allow women access to contraception without a prescription.

It's one of a number of proposals before the AGM of the Irish Pharmacy Union in Wexford.

IPU President Daragh Connolly explains why they are voting on it.

He said: "What we are proposing in the IPU is that we have some international best practice, these models which work very well in states like Oregon and California in America, or maybe in a country the size of Ireland, like New Zealand.

"In these places, women now, if they so choose can go directly and have a private consultation about their contraception and about their general health."