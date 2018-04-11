Pharmacists propose to provide free contraception service

Pharmacists are pushing to provide a free contraception service to women in chemists around the country which will be funded by the State.

According to the Irish Times, the pill, patches and rings would be made available free and without a prescription.

It is believed GPs will strongly resist the plans.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) proposal made to the Department of Health stipulates that pharmacists would have to get extra training along international guidelines to be able to supply free hormonal contraceptives to women.

The IPU also proposes that girls under the age of 17 would not be allowed access to the scheme but women would not be required to have previously been prescribed a contraceptive.

The IPU said: “Given the professional input and the time involved in providing the service, consultation fees in line with those already paid for the EHC consultation to GMS patients (currently €11.50 plus ingredient cost and standard dispensing fee) would be appropriate.”