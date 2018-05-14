Pharma firm escapes conviction for emissions breach with €5,000 donation to charity

By Tom Tuite

A pharmaceutical firm has been ordered to give €5,000 to charity to avoid a conviction for breaking environmental regulations at its centre of excellence in Dublin.

Takeda Ireland Ltd pleaded guilty today to failing to comply with conditions of an industrial emissions licence granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It happened at their plant at Grange Castle Business Park, Nangor Road, Dublin 22. The prosecution was brought by the EPA and was before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court on Monday.

EPA inspector Thomas Sexton agreed with prosecuting solicitor Maeve Larkin that the case related to excessive emissions to the atmosphere on a date last year. He said the emissions of carbon compounds were in the high risk, TA Luft Class II, range.

Mr Sexton told the court the values were about three times the permitted limit set out in the company’s environmental licence.

He said the emissions can cause respiratory irritation and were potentially carcinogenic.

He agreed with defence counsel Ronan Kennedy that the Japanese based firm had also monitored the emissions and found they were about twice the level.

Mr Kennedy asked the court to note that this was only happened once, on a date last year during a particular manufacturing process that occurs just once a year.

The firm had also installed a new carbon abatement system and has taken preventative action, the court was told.

Takeda Ireland site director Paul Keogh said that the company had set up a team to deal with the problem which had been rectified. He said Takeda took environmental and health and safety issues seriously and the facility was a “centre of excellence”.

It was expanding in Ireland and was involved in providing help to schools in deprived areas and to encourage young people, he told the court.

Judge John Brennan said there were possible serious consequences.

However, he also said he was impressed with Mr Keogh’s evidence and the company’s corporate social responsibility and the support it gave to its local community.

He also noted the firm pleaded guilty and that there was no demonstrable environmental impact and he said the firm had greatly reduced its carbon footprint. The judge also remarked that the firm had remedied the situation and had co-operated fully with the EPA.

He indicated that he would strike out the case if Takeda Ireland donated €5,000 to the Focus Ireland charity which helps people affected by homelessness. The case was adjourned until June 19 next.