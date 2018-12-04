Peter McVerry Trust worked with almost 5,000 homeless people in last 12 months

The Peter McVerry Trust says it has worked with just under 5,000 people in the last year.

The charity is publishing its annual report today, which shows it opened five family hubs and seven new homeless services across eight counties last year.

It is also opening 13 new social housing units in Dublin today.

CEO Pat Doyle says it is thanks to public and State support.

He said: "Some of that reflects the fact that homelessness has been on the increase since 2015, 2016, 2017, and right into this year we still have the highest number of homeless people ever.

"However, we also had an opportunity to respond to them last year and we did that because, one, we secured Government contracts, and two, we secured the support of the public to help us do more and more."

