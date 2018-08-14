Peter McVerry Trust warns mortgage sales to vulture funds will increase homeless numbers

The Peter McVerry Trust is warning that hundreds of people are likely to become homeless because of mortgage sales to vulture funds.

In the latest sale, Ulster Bank has offloaded more than 5,000 non-performing mortgages to the Cerberus fund.

That is on top of the more than 10,000 being sold off by Permanent TSB.

The charity says the Finance Minister needs to tell the banks to delay the sales until more homes are built.

It is also suggesting the State could buy some of the houses being sold off, so people can stay in their homes.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says Paschal Donohoe needs to intervene

Mr Doyle said: "In the meantime, the Minister for Finance could meet with the banks and just look for a stay on that.

"They do need to be dealt with, a lot of these are beyond rescuing, but it's the timing now. If this happens now and some of them go to the wall as a result, which they will, where are we effectively sending them?

"We're sending them out into homelessness."